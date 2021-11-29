Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) to Hold

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Lucira Health stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.72. 18,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,718. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

