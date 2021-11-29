Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.04 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

