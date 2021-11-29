Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Hold

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.33. 12,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,304. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.95. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 863,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,606,908.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $274,314. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.