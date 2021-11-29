Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galera Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.46.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $38.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

