Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $595.44. 1,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $551.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $363.00 and a twelve month high of $614.09. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

