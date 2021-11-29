ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches Market Cap of $15.52 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00062578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00095464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.70 or 0.07507992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,050.66 or 0.99898750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 77,864,681 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

