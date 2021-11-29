Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.060-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.840-$4.850 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $220.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.14 and a 200-day moving average of $316.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $195.80 and a 1-year high of $486.83.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.41.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.