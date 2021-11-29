Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Zovio stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.19. Zovio has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

