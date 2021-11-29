ZUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $22,388.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00063640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00094960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.12 or 0.07717458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,017.39 or 1.00254485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

