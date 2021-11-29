ZUSD Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $193,402.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00062478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00095535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.92 or 0.07517338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,898.23 or 0.99472337 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

