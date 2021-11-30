$0.12 EPS Expected for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 152.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Burning Rock Biotech.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BNR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. 4,407,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,451. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of -1.79. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $39.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.