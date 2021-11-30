-$0.33 EPS Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Shares of WINT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

In related news, Director James Huang acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,930 shares of company stock valued at $107,927. 16.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

