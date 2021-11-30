$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,794,000 after purchasing an additional 448,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,894,000 after purchasing an additional 820,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,544,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,017,000 after purchasing an additional 251,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,286. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

