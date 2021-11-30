$0.38 EPS Expected for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABB. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

