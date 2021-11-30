-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $3,100,981. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

