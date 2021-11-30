$0.78 EPS Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Antero Resources posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

AR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AR stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,843,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 4.34. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.