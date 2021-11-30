$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $490,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 million to $2.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.92 million, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $12.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

ORTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,027. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $169.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 103.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 154,362 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 730.8% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

