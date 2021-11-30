$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Paychex posted sales of $983.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average of $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Paychex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 75.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,429,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

