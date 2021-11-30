$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.24. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,976. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $88.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

