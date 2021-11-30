-$1.23 EPS Expected for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the lowest is ($1.27). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

Several analysts have recently commented on TPST shares. William Blair started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $10.00 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,271,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,243,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

