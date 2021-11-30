100,000 Shares in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Acquired by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. Echo Global Logistics accounts for approximately 3.0% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after buying an additional 307,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 602,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of ECHO opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.36.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.