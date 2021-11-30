10,447 Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $17,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Latham Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWIM. Barclays increased their price target on Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.