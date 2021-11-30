105,861 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Purchased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 105,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCB opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.21 and a 1-year high of $73.03.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.