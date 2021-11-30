11,562 Shares in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VACC opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. Vaccitech plc has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.25. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaccitech plc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VACC. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccitech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

