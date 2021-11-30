117,882 Shares in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IACC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at about $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

Shares of IACC stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC).

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.