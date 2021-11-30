$137.52 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to announce $137.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.70 million to $143.90 million. NovoCure reported sales of $143.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $539.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.50 million to $545.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $590.26 million, with estimates ranging from $541.70 million to $619.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $114,454.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,549 shares of company stock valued at $214,118. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,165,000 after purchasing an additional 437,149 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12,279.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,692,000 after purchasing an additional 356,364 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,541. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $90.95 and a twelve month high of $232.76.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

