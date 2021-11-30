$145.71 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will report $145.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $149.13 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $542.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarketWise.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MKTW. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

MKTW traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.13. 175,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,931. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,019.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,606 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,520,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.