$162.81 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will post $162.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.62 million to $164.00 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $662.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $678.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $670.68 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $711.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

RGLD stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.01. The stock had a trading volume of 34,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,638. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after buying an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,294,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $27,421,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 73.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 149,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

