20,892 Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $183,063.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 167,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $4,115,979.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,736,569 shares of company stock worth $42,967,617.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

KnowBe4 Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.