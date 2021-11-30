21,400 Shares in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,859 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $120.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.71.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

