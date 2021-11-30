$235.01 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to post $235.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.43 million and the lowest is $231.80 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $198.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $892.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $894.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $966.23 million, with estimates ranging from $941.60 million to $991.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HURN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

