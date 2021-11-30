$241.85 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post sales of $241.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $913.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $904.80 million to $920.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. 101,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,178. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -19.05%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $34,175,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,952.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,797,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,423,000 after buying an additional 1,709,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after buying an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

