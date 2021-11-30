$241.85 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post sales of $241.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $913.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $904.80 million to $920.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.
Shares of APLE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. 101,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,178. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 1.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -19.05%.
In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $34,175,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,952.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,797,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,423,000 after buying an additional 1,709,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after buying an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
