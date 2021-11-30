$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce $26.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.73 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $100.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.67 million to $101.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.26 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.44) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $2,069,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,362. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $141,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OM traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. 543,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.