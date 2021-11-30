$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce $26.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.73 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $100.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.67 million to $101.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.26 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.44) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $2,069,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,362. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $141,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OM traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. 543,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

