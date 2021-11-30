363,855 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 363,855 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

DVN stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.89. 188,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,500,510. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

