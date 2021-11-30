373,539 Shares in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 373,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GLOP opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.69. GasLog Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

GLOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.