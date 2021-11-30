$4.68 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the highest is $5.72. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 437.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $15.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.39 to $16.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $17.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

WLK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $932,178. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 79,422 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $5.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.24. 13,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,178. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

