$47.12 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post sales of $47.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.05 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $51.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $191.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.05 million to $199.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $225.28 million, with estimates ranging from $220.35 million to $231.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million.

ACB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,541,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,367,758. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

