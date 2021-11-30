$5.00 EPS Expected for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will announce earnings of $5.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year earnings of $22.88 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $21.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $41,618,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. 1,370,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,039. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

