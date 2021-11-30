5,387 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000.

VLUE stock opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70.

