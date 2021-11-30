5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the October 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.4 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FPLSF. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

FPLSF stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.91.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

