5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Lowered to C$4.75 at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 107.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on 5N Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.07.

TSE:VNP traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,267. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$2.21 and a one year high of C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.28 million and a P/E ratio of -208.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

