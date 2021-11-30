$718.70 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce $718.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $734.00 million. Green Plains reported sales of $478.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. 1,504,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,175. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.73.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

