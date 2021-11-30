$73.85 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report sales of $73.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.71 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $69.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $287.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.14 billion to $291.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $299.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $296.02 billion to $305.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

NYSE CVS traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.06. 9,050,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,690,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.