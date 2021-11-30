$73.85 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report sales of $73.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.71 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $69.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $287.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.14 billion to $291.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $299.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $296.02 billion to $305.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

NYSE CVS traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.06. 9,050,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,690,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

