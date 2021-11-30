8,714 Shares in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Valhi by 8,284.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valhi in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Valhi in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Valhi in the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valhi by 4,870.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.89. Valhi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $578.90 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

