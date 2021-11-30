Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €28.30 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.12 ($30.82).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €29.08 ($33.05) on Monday. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 52-week high of €29.90 ($33.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

