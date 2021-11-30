Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) Declares GBX 16 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON AAS opened at GBX 1,457.40 ($19.04) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus has a twelve month low of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The company has a market cap of £457.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,434.30.
About Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus
