Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) Declares GBX 16 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AAS opened at GBX 1,457.40 ($19.04) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus has a twelve month low of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The company has a market cap of £457.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,434.30.

About Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

