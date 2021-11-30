Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $35.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACRS. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

ACRS traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 840,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $783.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.