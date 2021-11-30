ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells $249,998.10 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $249,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACVA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 2,607,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,752. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $213,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

