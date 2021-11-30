Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADMS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $11,887,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,272,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 141,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 402.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 84,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMS stock remained flat at $$8.22 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.82.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

