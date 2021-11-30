Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Director James W. Jr. Newman Acquires 10,000 Shares

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Director James W. Jr. Newman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADIL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,366. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADIL. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Litchfield Hills Research raised their target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

